To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Bangor on Tuesday

Fontwell head on
Timeform bring you three to back at Bangor on Tuesday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Bangor on Tuesday...

"There should be plenty of improvement to come now and he can defy a penalty..."

Timeform on Guard Your Dreams

Guard Your Dreams - 14:35 Bangor

Guard Your Dreams was beaten only by a potentially smart sort in a bumper on debut last season, who has since won over hurdles, and Guard Your Dreams himself looked promising when making a winning hurdling debut over course and distance last month. He looked in need of the experience, but asserted from his rivals approaching the last and won with a fair bit in hand. There should be plenty of improvement to come now and he can defy a penalty.

Java Point - 15:40 Bangor

Java Point cost £80,000 after winning an Irish point and has showed ability under Rules, progressing from his hurdling debut when hitting the frame in a novice at Newbury when last seen in February. Both of his starts over hurdles have come at two miles, but he is the type to improve a fair bit now stepped up in trip and sent handicapping. Kim Bailey has his string in good order, and it will be disappointing if Java Point doesn't prove better than this mark.

Methusalar - 16:15 Bangor

Methusalar has stacks of stamina in his pedigree, and will be more at home once sent hurdling up in trip, but he shaped with promise on debut in a bumper at Warwick last time, and looks well up to winning a race of this type. Alan King does well with his horses in this sphere, and he sets the standard on form.

Smart Stat

Kapa de Lily - 12:30 Bangor

£55.50 - Venetia Williams's profit to a £1 level stake with chasers running after a break

Recommended bets

Guard Your Dreams - 14:35 Bangor
Java Point - 15:40 Bangor
Methusalar - 16:15 Bangor

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Bang 27th Oct (2m Nov Hrd)

Show Hide

Tuesday 27 October, 2.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Guard Your Dreams
Percys Word
Minella Drama
Grizzman
Llandinabo Lad
Bran
Gemirande
Silver In Disguise
Bayaanaat
Geomatrician
Happy And Content
Hit The Bottle
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Bang 27th Oct (2m3f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Tuesday 27 October, 3.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Java Point
Cathals Star
General Probus
Morning Spirit
The Knot Is Tied
King Dargent
Mint Condition
Exploiteur
The Newest One
Eaton Hill
Wax And Wane
Notre Ami
Linger
Whitley Neill
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Bang 27th Oct (2m NHF)

Show Hide

Tuesday 27 October, 4.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Methusalar
Jay Jay Reilly
Moylusa
Pressure Sensitive
Mexico
Getthepot
What
Neo
Multistory
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles