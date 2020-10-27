- Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Bangor on Tuesday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Bangor on Tuesday...
"There should be plenty of improvement to come now and he can defy a penalty..."
Timeform on Guard Your Dreams
Guard Your Dreams - 14:35 Bangor
Guard Your Dreams was beaten only by a potentially smart sort in a bumper on debut last season, who has since won over hurdles, and Guard Your Dreams himself looked promising when making a winning hurdling debut over course and distance last month. He looked in need of the experience, but asserted from his rivals approaching the last and won with a fair bit in hand. There should be plenty of improvement to come now and he can defy a penalty.
Java Point cost £80,000 after winning an Irish point and has showed ability under Rules, progressing from his hurdling debut when hitting the frame in a novice at Newbury when last seen in February. Both of his starts over hurdles have come at two miles, but he is the type to improve a fair bit now stepped up in trip and sent handicapping. Kim Bailey has his string in good order, and it will be disappointing if Java Point doesn't prove better than this mark.
Methusalar has stacks of stamina in his pedigree, and will be more at home once sent hurdling up in trip, but he shaped with promise on debut in a bumper at Warwick last time, and looks well up to winning a race of this type. Alan King does well with his horses in this sphere, and he sets the standard on form.
Smart Stat
Kapa de Lily - 12:30 Bangor
£55.50 - Venetia Williams's profit to a £1 level stake with chasers running after a break
Recommended bets
Guard Your Dreams - 14:35 Bangor
Java Point - 15:40 Bangor
Methusalar - 16:15 Bangor
