Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Bangor on Tuesday

Guard Your Dreams - 14:35 Bangor

Guard Your Dreams was beaten only by a potentially smart sort in a bumper on debut last season, who has since won over hurdles, and Guard Your Dreams himself looked promising when making a winning hurdling debut over course and distance last month. He looked in need of the experience, but asserted from his rivals approaching the last and won with a fair bit in hand. There should be plenty of improvement to come now and he can defy a penalty.

No. 1 Guard Your Dreams SBK 10/11 EXC 2.16 Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Java Point - 15:40 Bangor

Java Point cost £80,000 after winning an Irish point and has showed ability under Rules, progressing from his hurdling debut when hitting the frame in a novice at Newbury when last seen in February. Both of his starts over hurdles have come at two miles, but he is the type to improve a fair bit now stepped up in trip and sent handicapping. Kim Bailey has his string in good order, and it will be disappointing if Java Point doesn't prove better than this mark.

No. 2 Java Point (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Kim Bailey

Jockey: David Bass

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 119

Methusalar - 16:15 Bangor

Methusalar has stacks of stamina in his pedigree, and will be more at home once sent hurdling up in trip, but he shaped with promise on debut in a bumper at Warwick last time, and looks well up to winning a race of this type. Alan King does well with his horses in this sphere, and he sets the standard on form.