- Trainer: A. J. Martin, Ireland
- Jockey: R. C. Colgan
- Age: 5
- Weight: 9st 3lbs
- OR: 69
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ballinrobe on Monday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Ballinrobe on Monday...
"...he is well treated on the Flat from such a lowly mark..."
Timeform on Swelltime
Dundory took a step back in the right direction when fourth at Gowran Park a couple of weeks ago. He is now only 1 lb higher than when successful at the Curragh last season so he looks set to launch a bold bid. The main danger could be Starting Monday as has has been in good form this season and is proving consistent.
Future Romance - 19:40 Ballinrobe
Future Romance is lightly raced for a five-year-old and she ran as well as ever when scoring at Tipperary on her return three weeks ago. That was not a strong event but Future Romance won with a shade of authority, getting the verdict by a length and a quarter. She has an 8 lb higher mark to contend with here, but she has relatively few miles on the clock and could be up to the task.
Swelltime has failed to capitalise on a couple of good-looking opportunities of late but he is worth another chance. He has shown some fairly useful form in competitive handicap hurdles, so he is well treated on the Flat from such a lowly mark. His trainer Joe Murphy is in superb form, sending out four winners from his last 12 runners, and that is another factor in Swelltime's favour.
Smart Stat
Classy Choice - 17:10 Ballinrobe
£32.38 - Joseph O'Brien's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break
Recommended bets
