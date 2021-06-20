To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ballinrobe on Monday

Horses break from the stalls
Timeform focus on the action at Ballinrobe

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Ballinrobe on Monday...

"...he is well treated on the Flat from such a lowly mark..."

Timeform on Swelltime

Dundory - 17:40 Ballinrobe

Dundory took a step back in the right direction when fourth at Gowran Park a couple of weeks ago. He is now only 1 lb higher than when successful at the Curragh last season so he looks set to launch a bold bid. The main danger could be Starting Monday as has has been in good form this season and is proving consistent.

Future Romance - 19:40 Ballinrobe

Future Romance is lightly raced for a five-year-old and she ran as well as ever when scoring at Tipperary on her return three weeks ago. That was not a strong event but Future Romance won with a shade of authority, getting the verdict by a length and a quarter. She has an 8 lb higher mark to contend with here, but she has relatively few miles on the clock and could be up to the task.

Swelltime - 20:10 Ballinrobe

Swelltime has failed to capitalise on a couple of good-looking opportunities of late but he is worth another chance. He has shown some fairly useful form in competitive handicap hurdles, so he is well treated on the Flat from such a lowly mark. His trainer Joe Murphy is in superb form, sending out four winners from his last 12 runners, and that is another factor in Swelltime's favour.

Smart Stat

Classy Choice - 17:10 Ballinrobe
£32.38 - Joseph O'Brien's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Recommended bets

Back Dundory @ 5.04/1 in the 17:40 at Ballinrobe
Back Future Romance @ 5.04/1 in the 19:40 at Ballinrobe
Back Swelltime @ 4.03/1 in the 20:20 at Ballinrobe

Ballinrobe 21st Jun (1m1f Hcap)

Monday 21 June, 5.40pm

Market rules

Dundory
Eastern Racer
Black Cat Bobby
Vocito
Fearless Girl
Starting Monday
Magnetic North
Bardo Contiguo
La Hacienda
Stellar Spirit
Proud Princess
Jazzelle
Thefaithfulindian
Royal Pippen
Ballinrobe 21st Jun (1m5f Hcap)

Monday 21 June, 7.40pm

Market rules

Future Romance
Clan Jock
Cois Sionna
Mater Matuta
Grey Serge
Misty Millie
Anycity
Take A Turn
Barometer
Inshallah Queen
Secret Sea
Aim For Glory
Midnight Wilde
Building Bridges
Haunting Vocals
Olive Dhaguenet
My Manekineko
Ballinrobe 21st Jun (1m5f Hcap)

Monday 21 June, 8.10pm

Market rules

Swelltime
Born To Rule
Alohamora
Ballybaun Star
Illusory
Final Orders
Well Go Again
Falvetti
Charlie Stout
Rock On Seamie
Stellify
Crecerelle
Room To Roam
Greenpanda
Marvel Fan
Lizzies Song
