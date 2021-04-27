- Trainer: Jamie Osborne
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Ascot on Wednesday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Ascot on Wednesday.
"This looks an obvious next step up the ladder for him..."
Timeform on Haqeeqy
Cliffs of Capri has a particularly good record at this course and looks the one to beat. Most of his runs have come over seven furlongs, but he is equally as effective at a mile (won over this trip at Meydan last year) and this doesn't appear to be as competitive as the races he normally contests. Jamie Osbourne has been among the winners of late and he can stamp his class on these from top weight.
Stradivarius is the undoubted star of the British staying division, so it is very hard to go against him on his return to action as he goes very well fresh. It is best to forgive him his final start in the Long Distance Cup over course and distance which came at the end of a busy season, and this brilliant seven-year-old can get back on the up on his return in a year where he bids to win the Ascot Gold Cup for a fourth time.
Haqeeqy looked like the proverbial pattern-class horse in a handicap when winning the Lincoln at Doncaster on his return to action last month. He had been gelded in the off season, and put up a very smart performance to beat a solid handicapper with plenty in hand, showing a smart turn of foot to put the race to bed inside the final furlong. This looks an obvious next step up the ladder for him and he can win again before having his sights raised even further.
Smart Stat
Haqeeqy - 15:55 Ascot
28% - John & Thady Gosden's strike rate in early season
Recommended bets
