- Trainer: Colin Tizzard
- Jockey: Robbie Power
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 12lbs
- OR: 127
Horse Racing Tips: Things may just be starting to turn for Colin Tizzard's Darlac
Alan Thompson has two more selections on Thursday from the National Hunt meetings at Market Rasen and Wincanton...
"You would think a repeat performance of that off his current mark of 127 gives him every chance"
Colin Tizzard could have the answer here
Back Darlac @ 9/2 in the 14:15 Wincanton
It's been a fair wait for things to click with Colin Tizzard's Darlac over fences but he has given strong signs the last twice that he is finally putting things together. It was a huge performance from him most recently off level weights to finish within two lengths with the winner officially rated 13lbs his superior, where he was staying on at the end, over three miles on good ground. You would think a repeat performance of that off his current mark of 127 gives him every chance.
The Tizzard team have another runner in the race who is also in with a shout and that is the stout stayer Carrick Roads. They changed tactics on him when he won over three mile two furlongs last time out, they made all the running and he responded well with the first time cheekpieces on at Sedgfield. I expect they will try and do the same again but they might just get caught out by the stablemate this time, with the extra 7lbs he is carrying.
Hydroplane looks to have a good chance in this company
Back Hydroplane @ 3/1 in the 13:22 Market Rasen
Ian Williams looks to have found a nice race for Hydroplane, who stepped up in class last time out and ran well at Cheltenham in a Class 3 contest, he is dropping back down to a 0-110 event this time so, a considerably weaker level of race. The handicapper has also been kind enough to drop him a couple of pounds for that effort as well which given the added experience should help him get his head in front for the first time.
Philip Hobbs has the favourite in the race running the familiar J P Mcmanus colours, Demopolis. Looking at his form it's not hard to see why he is fancied. He signed off last season in good form (chase/hurdles) and remains on a handy mark, I am sure that will progress over hurdles given his flat form but my concern today is that he may be in need of this run, having been off the course for 275 days. The last time he was off for anything like this duration he pulled up at Warwick.
2020 (prior to this week) : -0.61pts
This week so far...
Staked: 4 Pts
Returned: 3.5 pts
2020 P&L -1.11 pts
2019 P&L +0.31 pts
2018 P&L +82.29 pts
2017 P&L +53.30 pts
2016 P&L +15.23 pts