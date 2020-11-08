Horse Racing Tips: The step up in trip will help Kilpin get his first win today

Kilpin can get his first win today

Back Kilpin @ 11/4 in the 15:40 Stratford

Nigel Twiston-Davies' five-year-old Kilpin had a nice start over fences at Lingfield, shaping like this extra trip will suit him. That race was after a 224 day lay off and he will strip better for that run 17 days ago. He looks like the most likely improver in this field with just the four starts over hurdles. Connections have wasted no time in sending him over the bigger obstacles and they can get an early payback on just his second start here. He gets in here off the same mark (107) as that Lingfield race and Sam Twiston-Davies is onboard this time to do the steering.

No. 2 Kilpin (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 3lbs

OR: 107

This doesn't look like the toughest of Handicaps, David Bridgwater runs Coby Nine who finished fifth of 11 runners at Wincanton on handicap debut. He will have to improve his jumping if he is to figure here and he's one that I am happy to take on. A bigger threat could be the top weighted 10-year-old More Bucks, a quick look at his form figures may not inspire much confidence. But, if you look deeper he has been running in much better company than this and he is taking a big step down in class. At around 8/1 he looks a decent shout for a place.

Espion will enjoy his return to Sandown

Back Espion @ 10/3 in the 12:40 Sandown

Philip Hobbs runs his six-year-old Espion in this Conditional Jockeys Handicap Hurdle, he was improving with each of his starts in novice company last season and ran out an easy winner of a four runner contest at Uttoxeter in March. Prior to that win he was less than 10 lengths behind the 152 rated Fiddlerontheroof at this track last December, so it was no surprise to see him sent off favourite on his handicap debut last time out.

It's easy to put a line through that handicap race as he all but fell at the fourth fence and made no impression after that bad mistake. This return to Sandown, where he put in his best performance to date, should see him back to his best and that should see him hard to beat here.