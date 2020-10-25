Horse Racing Tips: That's My Dubai will strip fitter today at Hexham

Rebecca Menzies charge looks the one to be on

Back That's My Dubai @ 5/2 in the 13:30 Hexham

That's My Dubai was certainly beaten a long way on her return from a 217 day break, when she finished sixth of 13 at Cartmel last time out but she actually ran a little better than the 47 length distance beaten suggests. She seems to need a run to get her going at the beginning of the season, as she did exactly the same last year, first time out she was seventh of 10 again beaten by the same margin but she then finished in the first three in all her other races.

No. 4 That's My Dubai (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Rebecca Menzies

Jockey: Nathan Moscrop

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 90

She gets a 2lb drop in the weights for that performance and with that first run under her belt it's easy enough to anticipate she'll take a big step forward for the excellent Rebecca Menzies team. A stiff track at this trip is exactly what she needs, a favourable 2lb drop in the weights as well as Nathan Moscrop claiming 3lbs and the ground is also something she handles well. It looks like things are certainly in her favour.

Flood Defence could be a well named winner at Hexham

Back Flood Defence @ 3/1 in the 14:40 Hexham

It didn't stop raining in the North East all day Saturday so Ian Jardine's Flood Defence would be a suitably named winner. The six-year-old mare is going handicapping for the first time in this sphere and looks fairly treated. She ran better the last time she was seen over obstacles, with her runs on the flat since making this mark look very tempting if she can tap back into that level. Again this stiffer track will help her at the trip and she could be tough to stop.

No. 7 Flood Defence (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5 Trainer: Iain Jardine

Jockey: Grant Cockburn

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 94

The biggest threat can come from her stable mate Camile, she hasn't been seen over hurdles since landing a gamble by winning by wide margin at Southwell after being well backed into 6/4f back in November. She will also be fit from her three flat runs this season and it will be interesting to see if there is any significant market moves for her.