Horse Racing Tips: Round 2 of the Betfair Tipstars competition

It was the perfect start for Dan Overall last week in round one, with Orbys Legend delivering the goods at Chepstow but the competition is far from over and all five contenders are back with their NAPs and NBs ahead of a cracking day of racing this Saturday.

Here's a quick look at the current standings after round one.

NAP: 18:30 Wolverhampton - Dubai Hope 15/8 - 3pts Win

Dubai Hope created a strong impression when breaking her maiden tag at this course earlier this month and she looks to have been given a lenient mark for her handicap debut. That form has subsequently been franked with second going on to score at Newcastle this week. The daughter of Invincible Spirit showed plenty of speed and this 6f looks likely to suit with Stefano Cherchi claiming a handy 3lb.

Next Best: 16:35 Ffos Las - Monsieur Lecoq 12/1 - 1pt E/W

Monsieur Lecoq might not have the progressive look of some of rivals in this contest but he does bring a touch of class to this field. The seven-year-old gelding is a dual C&D winner including when he landed this race in 2019 off a 2lb higher mark and subsequently went on to record some respectable efforts in pattern company. He now switches back to hurdles after a spell over fences last season but he should not be underestimated returning to this sphere with the race likely to be run to suit.

NAP: 16:35 Ffos Las- - Ballyandy 12/1 - 1.5pts E/W

First and foremost I'm a huge fan of Ballyandy. He was second in this race last year and he usually finds himself in the mix. I've gone each way with this selection because like Allmankind last week, he is giving weight to a competitive field (when isn't he these days). However, the Twiston-Davies team are in form and I'm hopeful for a bold run on his seasonal reappearance.



Next Best: 16:00 Ffos Las - Cadzand 11/4 - 2pt Win

Cadzand has a string of fantastic form figures over 2m - only finding himself out of his depth in a Class 1 at Newbury in February. Pic D'Orhy is a classy rival but is prone to a mistake or two and this is where Cadzand could potentially capitalise if his jumping stands up to the test; this race is very much there for the taking.





NAP: 14:35 Ascot - Invite 5/1 - 3pt Win

The three-year-old filly is tackling Group 1 company for the first time. She proved her class on a couple of occasions this year, including her first run for a new trainer in a listed race at Chester last month. This was a smooth success; she settled beautifully out the back of the field and showed a decisive turn of foot to take the victory at her first try over a mile and a half. She looks like an exciting contender that can go well at this level and will appreciate if there is still soft in the going description.

Next Best: 15:50 Ascot - Sealiway 11/1 - 1pt E/W

French-raider Sealiway ran a brilliant fifth in Arc 2-weeks ago, where he was ¾ lengths behind Adayar and before that 2nd behind St Marks Basilica in the Prix du Jockey Club, both times underestimated and going off at big prices. He had an extended break mid-season, which was noted by connections as not being during to injury. So despite a run only a fortnight ago, he hasn't had a tough season. His best form has been on the ground on the softer side, but he is adaptable and holds strong each-way claims.

NAP: 14:00 Ascot - Art Power 5/1 - 1.5pt E/W (Betfair 5 Places)

Despite this being a competitive field I am of the belief that this race is lacking a real Group 1 horse. With that in mind, I'm hoping that this will set things up nicely for Art Power. He's run consistently in all the big 6f contests this season and boasts a fantastic record at the course.

He comes here off the back of a devastating win and I'm hoping that should put him spot on for this race. He has form that closely matches him to fellow market leaders Dragon Symbol and Rohaan. But Art Power should come here the fresher horse after a considerably lighter campaign.

Next Best: 13:25 Ascot 6/1 - Baron Samedi 1pt E/W

I'm taking on the two market leaders with my NB. On testing ground and with only two weeks to recover I think trainers are asking plenty of their runners to back up the performance. The most recent trend for this race is having a 4yr old who's unexposed over the 2-mile trip and Baron Samedi is just that.

Once raced over this distance, in a run that saw him pick up a Group 2 in America. He has since come out and run an eye-catching race in the Irish Cesarewitch. Staying on like this return to 2m will suit when chasing home two smart horses.

NAP: 17:05 Ffos Las - Roseisaroseisarose 15/8 - 3pt Win

A consistent mare, I get the impression that there is more to come from her over fences. She ran extremely well to finish close to rivals rated over thirty pounds superior to her in a novice chase three starts ago, while she proved that was no fluke when running another admirable race in a listed handicap chase from eight pounds out of the handicap.

Her seasonal reappearance over hurdles last month was encouraging, with her trainer noting "she will now be ready for mares chases in October". Back in calmer waters, a mark of 102 shouldn't be beyond her based on recent efforts. With conditions in her favour, it would be disappointing if she couldn't win this modest affair.

Next Best: 15:30 Stratford - One Forty Seven 16/1 - 1pt E/W

A race full of unreliable types but the conditions of the race might suit the selection. His last win came from a four-pound higher mark on good ground following a long break and he wasn't sporting his usual visor; those conditions are replicated here.

One Forty Seven also won this race back in 2018 and 2019, while Nigel Twiston-Davies made it a hattrick when winning the race in 2020 with Templehills. Speaking of the trainer, he is seemingly in much better form than he was last term while since 2016, he has operated at a 30% strike-rate in handicap chases at Stratford.