Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is the outsider of the field at Sandown

Sandown 16:05: Potters Legend 1pt win 16/1

Potters Legend is in the veteran stage of his career but he's shown this season that he still retains ability and I think he has a better chance of gaining an eighth victory than the market suggests.

He has the visor on for the second time today having run well at Cheltenham last time when it was first applied. He was pushed along going across the top of the course but kept responding well and was still in a share of second at the last before fading on the run-in to finish fifth.

Potters Legend has also run fairly well on both previous starts on the chase course at Sandown, including when finishing fifth in last season's Veterans Final off an 8lb higher mark, and I think the small field could suit him too.

Of his five wins over fences, four have been in fields of seven or fewer. His jumping can lack fluency and in big fields that can see horses soon lose confidence as they are bumped and barged around as they fall back into the paths of those behind as a result of their mistakes. A small field gives a horse more space and time to recover and I think that may be what Potters Legend needs, particularly as he's in the later stages of his career and needs to be kept sweet.

No. 3 Potters Legend SBK 17/2 EXC 10 Trainer: Lucy Wadham

Jockey: Jack Quinlan

Age: 12

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 127

There isn't anything that really stands out in this race, either. Dr Kananga is favourite after his wide-margin success at Chepstow last time but he had everything in his favour that day and he has to show he can be as effective on a right-handed track. He's only run twice on a right-handed track in his career and jumped markedly left on one occasion while edging left late on when winning a maiden at Upcott Cross. He also jumped a little to the left at Chepstow last time.

I think Laskalin has more ability than his rating of 129 but I wasn't enamoured by how he moved when under pressure at Exeter and it's possible that he could be a bit tricky.

Musical Slave and Poppa Poutine both ran well last time but Musical Slave's jumping can let him down while Poppa Poutine needs to show he can put two good runs together.

Potters Legend doesn't have the potential for improvement that some of his younger rivals do but I think he's too big under these circumstances and given the doubts over them and any 14/1 or bigger appeals.