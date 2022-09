Two very good runs in defeat last season

Listowel 14:00: The Short Go 1pt win 9/5

No Risk No Fun heads the market in the opening maiden hurdle at Listowel following two impressive victories in bumpers but he's coming up against a rival today who has already shown a very good level of ability over hurdles and should at least be closer to him in the market.

The Short Go ran twice over hurdles last season, both races being over 2m3f at Naas. On debut, he was initially restrained to race towards the back of the main group early on and he was awkward at the first hurdle before making headway after the second. He continued that progress to track the leaders and was still in that position when he made a mistake at 3 out.

He travelled well into the home straight in fifth and made headway smoothly into second approaching the last but another mistake cost him any chance of winning and he finished third.

The winner of that race, Hawai Game, disappointed on both following starts but the runner up won his next two starts and is now rated 133.

He was ridden handier from the off on his second start the following month and raced keenly in behind the leaders. He was still travelling strongly approaching 2 out and jumped alongside The Nice Guy but he couldn't go with that rival late on and was beaten eight lengths in second by the future Albert Bartlett winner with the now 136-rated Ramillies back in third.

No. 11 The Short Go (Ire) SBK 9/5 EXC 2.96 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

The manner in which The Short Go travelled through those races suggests a drop back to two miles will be no problem for him and it might be that they will look to make the running today rather than trying to restrain him and risk racing keenly again. I also think his jumping was negatively affected by him being restrained so that could improve for the switch of tactics too.

It may turn out that No Risk No Fun is useful but The Short Go sets a very good standard for him at aim at and I think they should be closer in the market than is currently the case. Any 13/8 or bigger appeals.