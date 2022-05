Inconsistent but talented in points

Cartmel 16:55: Ryans Fancy 1pt win 25/1

Envious Editor heads the market in the hunter chase at Cartmel and he may outclass this field but there always has to be a question over what he will find if he has to come off the bridle. Envoye Special is well known as being very weak off the bridle and even he managed to outbattle Envious Editor at Cheltenham last time. He could beat this field on the bridle but that may be the only way he does it so I'm happy to pass at the price.

Matts Commission is next in and he ran well in the Heart at Hexham last time. While the winner, Blazing Tom, has run very well since in the John Corbet, I thought he was nowhere near his best at Hexham as he was never really travelling after some cautious jumping early on. I think this track will suit him and he has a good chance but the market hasn't missed that.

At a much bigger price, I think Ryans Fancy's chance has been overlooked. He was pulled up in the Intermediate Final at Cheltenham last year but it's easy to excuse that as he had a wind problem and a wind op after the end of the season clearly did the trick as he won comfortably at Hexham on his first start of this season. He eased upsides Activial at 2 out and only had to be pushed out to win by seven lengths.

He ran no race next time before showing more in a strong conditions race at Larkhill. He was still upsides Sixteen Letters at 2 out before fading quickly and finishing fifth. The winner and runner up, Dandy Dan, have both won hunter chases since.

Ryans Fancy ran poorly again next time but bounced back at Easingwold with a narrow victory and he ran well in defeat last time at Hexham. He lost his place a little going into the dip for the final time but rallied well and was just outstayed by Vent d'Automne having got upsides between the last two fences.

No. 5 Ryans Fancy (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Mrs C. J. Robinson

Jockey: Miss Immy Robinson

Age: 8

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

The quality of his two runs at Hexham and his defeat at Larkhill suggest that he can be more competitive in this than the market suggests with the drop back in trip to suit.

He isn't the easiest to predict and it might be that he's best fresh but he showed last time that he can run well off a fairly short break and if the front two don't run to their best, I think he's the most likely to take advantage. Any 14/1 or bigger appeals.