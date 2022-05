Ran well despite collection of mistakes last time

Killarney 20:30: Patricks Hill 1pt e/w 10/1

Patricks Hill returns to a bumper this evening having run over hurdles on his latest two starts and I think that will suit him.

He started his career in a PTP bumper at Wexford and ran well to finish third having travelled strongly for a long way before running green when asked for his effort in the home straight.

He was pulled up in very testing conditions at the same track next time before switching to hurdling at Roscommon. He raced in midfield before making headway approaching 3 out. He crashed through 2 out when closing on the leading trio and lost momentum, dropping back to fifth, before finishing strongly on the run in to only be beaten three quarters of a length in third.

Patricks Hill stepped up on that last time at Sligo despite making many mistakes. He raced a shade keenly under restraint and didn't jump well on the first circuit. He made some headway going down the back straight for the final time and moved into a close third after 3 out. Driven along after 2 out, he responded well and was in a share of the lead at the last but made another mistake and couldn't get back to Dads Lad who beat him by 1¾ lengths.

No. 7 Patricks Hill (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: W. J. Burke, Ireland

Jockey: Mr M. J. M. O'Sullivan

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

The way Patricks Hill has travelled into contention in a couple of his races has been very taking and I think the return to a bumper will suit given a mistakes may have cost him victory on both starts over hurdles. I think the good ground tonight will also be in his favour and could bring more improvement from him.

I have a slight doubt over whether this track will be ideal for him but with the Mullins reserves out of the picture I think his chance has been overlooked given the ability he's shown and any 8/1 or bigger appeals.