Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is in the amateurs' race at Wolverhampton

Could be favourably positioned given likely pace

Wolverhampton 17:00: The Game Is On 1pt e/w 8/1

The Game Is On was well beaten last time over C&D but I think he has a good chance to bounce back today on his return from a short break.

On his latest start, he was a bit slowly away and bumped at the start and he was trapped wide on the first bend. He was already not travelling well at that stage and could never get into contention, eventually being a well-beaten sixth.

I think that run can be excused as he was never really going and hopefully the short break since will have freshened him up.

Prior to that, he had run well twice in amateur handicaps under today's jockey. In the first of those at Chelmsford, he went to the front with a circuit to go before being joined towards the end of the back straight. He easily got the better of those two rivals and went a few lengths clear turning into the home straight but couldn't hold off the late challenges of Engrave and Maysong in the final half furlong.

The Game Is On finished second over this C&D two starts ago off the same mark that he races off today. He was handy from the start and looked to be travelling best turning into the home straight but he couldn't match the finishing effort of Ruby Red Empress and finished second.

I have a slight doubt over how much he finds under any pressure late on, which is why he's an each-way rather than win bet, but I think this is likely to be run at suit him. There's not much early speed in this race so as long as he gets a clean start then Guy Mitchell should be able to gradually ease him across from his wide draw either into the lead or a very prominent position.

There is a chance that The Game Is On will be in the same mood he was in last time and run below expectations accordingly but I think he's overpriced on the back of one poor run for which there were excuses and any 7/1 or bigger appeals.