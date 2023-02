Likely to improve for switch to chasing

Makes handicap debut in weak race

Concetto is overpriced at Huntingdon

Potential improver on chasing debut

Huntingdon 14:25: Concetto 1pt win 7/1

I think this is a weak 0-105 handicap chase where those with chasing experience have plenty of questions to answer so I'm hopeful that a handicap and chasing debutant can make the necessary improvement to gain a first victory.

Concetto started his career in Irish points with Denis Murphy and made a promising debut when finishing third behind Lookaway, only dropping off the front pair on the long run to the last.

Given his size, it was a surprise that they took him to Dromahane next time and he was duly a bit disappointing there but he bounced back on his third and final start in the pointing field when looking unlucky to not win at Dawstown.

He travelled well in behind the leaders turning out of the back straight but couldn't get a clear run when asked for his effort approaching the home straight and had his momentum checked. He was tight again for room bypassing the last fence and couldn't quite get to Heros de Moutiers.

He subsequently joined the Greenall and Guerriero training partnership but his debut for them didn't go to plan when hanging badly right and being pulled up with a circuit to go at Wetherby. Switched to a right-handed track next time at Hereford, he showed some ability while never being put into contention.

Concetto has since finished tailed off in last at Leicester but that was on heavy ground over 1m7½f.

I think the combination of a switch to fences and better ground will suit this obvious chasing type and the ability he showed in points suggests that he could be better than his opening mark of 100.

There is a concern that this track will be too sharp for him and he might be one who needs more time given his stature but in such a weak race I think he's overpriced and any 6/1 or bigger appeals.

Chance to bounce back on seasonal debut

Ffos Las 15:43: Jaunty Viking 0.5pt win 25/1

Jaunty Viking had a poor ending to last season with two very disappointing runs at Chepstow but at a big price I think he could be capable of bouncing back this afternoon.

Earlier last season, he put up a string of good performances in defeat under today's jockey. In the first of those at Ludlow, he came up against the well handicapped Green Book and finished 4½ lengths behind him in third.

Jaunty Viking was only beaten a length into third at Chepstow next time on ground that I think might have been more testing than ideal for him and he followed that with a good effort over a shorter trip when beaten a length behind Fontana Ellissi with 8½ lengths back to the third.

Jaunty Viking ran badly in two subsequent starts but it might be that he had a problem or had just had enough for the season and he's been dropped 5lb for those two runs.

He's shown at Worcester and Ludlow that he's capable of running well fresh and I'm not sure this is a particularly strong race for the grade.

It might be that whatever caused him to run badly in those two starts at Chepstow will cause him to do the same again today but I think he's overpriced given his potential to bounce back and any 16/1 or bigger appeals.

Application of tongue tie could bring improvement

Huntingdon 16:45: Batwomen 0.5pt e/w 100/1

Batwomen finished well held on her rules debut in a bumper at Plumpton but she shaped better than the margin beaten suggests and I think she could run well at a huge price with a tongue tie on for the first time.

She started her career in Irish points with Cormac Doyle and made a promising debut at Ballingarry, travelling well before being a bit slow and 3 and 2 out which put her on the back foot. She rallied to be in touch approaching the home bend but couldn't make any further progress and finished third.

The runner up went on to win next time, beating Brendas Asking who makes her rules debut in this bumper at Kim Bailey, while the fourth has since run fairly well on her rules debut at Hereford.

Batwomen was bought for 40,000gns after that and she showed some promise on her first start for Neil Mulholland at Plumpton. She raced keenly in midfield for much of the first circuit before easing closer into contention towards the end of the back straight on the final circuit. However, she couldn't sustain the effort and dropped away quite quickly.

The way she travelled for much of that race suggests that she has a fairly good level of ability as that looked a good bumper for the track.

It may also be that a first time tongue tie will see her finish off her race better today with better ground likely to help too.

It may be that she needs a wind op or that she will be too keen again but she's shown too much ability to be a triple-figure price and any 33/1 or bigger appeals.