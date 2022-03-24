Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is an ex-pointer at Chepstow

Showed promise on first two runs in Irish points

Chepstow 14:30: I'm On My Way 0.5pt e/w 80/1

Grivetana heads the market for this mares' novices' hurdle as she looks to bounce back from defeat at Wincanton. She will be suited by the return to quicker ground today having won on similar ground at Cagnes Sur Mer but there is always a concern that form from that track regularly doesn't repeat elsewhere.

Chabichou Dupoitou showed nothing on her debut in a bumper but stepped up significantly on that last time at Wincanton. I have a slight doubt as to whether this is the ideal track for her so I can leave her at the price.

There's been early market support for the Harry Fry duo, Last Of A Legend and Ma Belle Noire. The former has to bounce back from a poor run at Ffos Las last time but the ground should be in her favour while the latter ran respectably on hurdling debut. Their chance hasn't been missed by the market now though whereas there's a rules newcomer at a huge price whose chance I think has been overlooked.

I'm On My Way had three runs in Irish points for Michael Murphy and showed ability in the first two. On debut, she was making headway and still travelling well in third when she slipped up on the bend approaching 2 out. She was one of four going clear of the rest at the time. The other three were Deeply Superficial, who has since been bought by Gordon Elliott for £385,000, subsequent dual bumper winner Mullenbeg and Time To Rocco who won two starts later.

I'm On My Way was sent off favourite for her next start at Turtulla and ran well to finish third despite looking green in the closing stages. The winner of that race has since been bought by Ruth Jefferson for £55,000 while the runner up had shown ability in previous runs in points and the fourth has won on her only start since.

If I'm On My Way can repeat the level of ability that she showed in these two starts then I think she can be competitive in a race of this quality.

No. 3 I'm On My Way (Ire) SBK 28/1 EXC 32 Trainer: Neil Mulholland

Jockey: Richie McLernon

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

There is the obvious concern that she ran poorly on her third and latest start when she was pulled up and two miles around Chepstow might be too much of a test of speed for her, particularly if she is held up.

However, even with those worries I think she's overpriced given the ability that she has shown and any 40/1 or bigger appeals.