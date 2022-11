Showed promise on point debut

Front two haven't achieved as much as it may appear

Rhys Williams thinks Anti Bridgie is overpriced at Sedgefield

Made promising start to career

Sedgefield 14:55: Anti Bridgie 1pt win 17/2

Thermusa and Sweet Auburn dominate the market in this mares' novices' hurdle but while they were both comfortable winners last time, I'm not convinced they achieved as much as their margins of victory may suggest.

Considering the very slow pace, Thermusa's closing sectionals were nothing special and Sweet Auburn's jumping still wasn't convincing. It might be that they will both improve today but I think the market has too much between them and Anti Bridgie who showed promise on her pointing debut.

That was at Monksgrange where she raced prominently but her jumping lacked a little fluency at times. The front two quickened clear of her turning the final bend and she looked green when asked for her effort. Once realising what was required of her, she picked up well on the run to the last and closed strongly on The Moon Sea's Me but couldn't quite catch that rival and was beaten 1½ lengths.

No. 3 Anti Bridgie (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Jockey: Henry Brooke

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

That horse has since gone on to win a maiden hurdle at Clonmel and the clock suggested this was a fairly good debut from Anti Bridgie with the potential for improvement as she matured.

I also think the ground was likely quicker than ideal for her that day given her action so the soft ground today could bring improvement from her too.

There is a concern that this trip will be on the sharp side for her around this track and it might be that education will be the focus for connections today but given the front pair in the market have to carry penalties and the ability that's been shown, I think there's too much between them and Anti Bridgie and any 15/2 or bigger appeals.