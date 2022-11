Won with something in hand last time

Sharper test likely to suit

Rhys Williams thinks Ballabawn is overpriced at Ayr

Comfortable winner on second start

Ayr 13:50: Ballabawn 1pt win 11/4

Ballabawn was a winner on his second start in Irish points for Colin Bowe and looks to have a good opportunity to get off the marks on his rules debut this afternoon.

He made his debut at Kirkistown where he was in a prominent position going out on to the final circuit but his jumping let him down and he didn't quite see out the trip, having little left on the long run to the last and finishing third.

The sharper test at Ballindenisk suited him much better next time after a three-month break and he got off the mark in comfortable fashion.

Leading from the off, he was still travelling comfortably at the head of a leading group of five on the long run to 2 out and he was hardly asked for any effort to hold off late challenges, winning by 2½ lengths.

No. 2 Ballabawn (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.92 Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Theo Gillard

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

The ease with which Ballabawn won was quite taking and he looked the type to be suited by a sharper test under rules given the manner in which he travelled at Ballindenisk.

Theo Gillard is also likely to be able to repeat those successful tactics from his last run without much pressure for the lead early on as the application of a hood and return from a long absence suggests Fortescue Wood won't be making the running today.

There is a slight concern that he jumped out to his right on the final circuit on debut and he might ideally want quicker ground but I think he's overpriced in a race of this quality and any 5/2 or bigger appeals.