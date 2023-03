Good hunter chase run at this track

Ludlow 16:45: Haven't Time 0.5pt e/w 18/1

Haven't Time hasn't been competitive in two starts since joining Kerry Lee but he showed a bit more last time and I think a change in tactics could bring more improvement from him on handicap debut.

He started his career in the Irish pointing field before being bought for £600 by Sarah McQueen. Haven't Time immediately got off the mark for his connections at Clifton-On-Dunsmore when the race was still in the balance when Sense Of Adventure came down at the last. Haven't Time continued to progress through the season and ran well behind subsequent Intermediate Final runner up Captain McGinley on his final start of the season at Monmouth.

Haven't Time was off for the track for 960 days after that and fell on both starts in the 2021/22 season but on the second of those he showed a good level of ability in a hunter chase at this track. Having set off in the middle of the chasing pack behind runaway leader Bletchley Castle, he made headway to be at the head of that group after a circuit. He continued to race handily and jumped 2 out upsides Hogan's Height and he was still challenging that rival when taking a heavy fall at the last.

No. 2 Haven't Time (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 13 Trainer: Kerry Lee

Jockey: Richard Patrick

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 105

Another absence of 353 days followed that run before Haven't Time made his hurdling debut and stable debut for Kerry Lee at Chepstow where he didn't show much but he ran a bit better at Hereford last time when making some late headway.

He's been held up in both of those starts whereas prior to that his best form came when making the running or racing handily and I'm hoping that they will revert to those tactics today.

It might be that any problems that kept him off the track after that heavy fall mean that Haven't Time doesn't retain the ability that he once had or that he needs to go back chasing to show his best but if he can bounce back to the level of ability he showed in that hunter chase then a mark of 105 could prove to be on the lenient side. Any 14/1 or bigger appeals.