Haydock 13:35: Mr Vango 1pt win 9/1

Inis Oirr and No But I Will achieved a similar level on their hurdling debuts at Hexham and Kelso but that was only a fair one and I'm hopeful that a rules debutant can at least put up a good challenge to them today.

Mr Vango made his debut earlier this year at Horseheath and got off the mark in quite taking fashion. In testing conditions, he took on Forest Chimes turning out of the back straight and had got the better of that rival by the time they turned into the home straight. He was then met with the challenge of Santos Blue who joined him at 3 out but Mr Vango went on again and was a few lengths clear at 2 out before powering away to win by a wide margin.

No. 2 Mr Vango (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Mark Bradstock

Jockey: Jack Tudor

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

He was a late starter only making his debut as a six-year-old but the time he was given to develop paid off and he has the potential to improve quite a bit from that debut where the runner-up had previously shown a fair level of ability and the third has won twice since.

Mr Vango may also gain a tactical advantage today if they look to make use of his stamina and try to make all as I doubt he will have much pressure for the lead with Inis Oirr having raced a bit keenly at Hexham and the other three unlikely candidates to make the running.

It might be that it will only be in staying chases further down the line that Mr Vango's full ability is shown but I think there's too much between him and the front trio in the market given the ability that's been shown and any 8/1 or bigger appeals.