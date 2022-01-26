Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is a winning hurdler at Wincanton

Likely good pace to suit

Wincanton 13:50: Sacre Coeur 1pt win 8/1

Sacre Coeur has yet to win in seven starts in Britain but she's regularly shown promising signs over hurdles and I think she has a good chance of adding to her sole hurdling success in France today.

She was formerly trained by Charlie Mann and her only run over hurdles for him was in the Sussex Champion Hurdle where she finished a close third behind Diego Du Charmil and Sebastopol off a 3lb higher mark than she races off today.

I thought she ran as though in need of the run on her first start for Jonjo O'Neill at Ludlow when finishing fourth and duly improved on that next time at Bangor. Held up from the off, she travelled strongly but was still in second last jumping 3 out.

She was slightly hampered on the bend when initially going for a run up the inside but she got a clear path turning into the home straight and started to close on the leader once angled out. She jumped 2 out in a share of second and continued to close on the winner all the way to the line but came up half a length short while finishing fourteen lengths clear of the rest.

Sacre Coeur was running well again on her latest start at Plumpton until falling at 3 out. Having been held up in a tightly-packed field, she made headway to be in second turning away from the stands for the final time. She made an error and landed flat-footed at 4 out but she recovered and was the only one still travelling anywhere near as well as the eventual winner when falling at 3 out.

No. 1 Sacre Coeur (Fr) SBK 17/2 EXC 2.78 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Mr Jamie Brace

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 3lbs

OR: 121

It is a concern that it was a heavy fall and it's possible that will leave its mark on her confidence today but if it hasn't then I think she can run well back down in a class four again.

She would be ideally suited by a strong pace and I'm expecting Trump Lady, Electric Annie, Misty Bloom and possibly both of Tizzard's mares to all want to be very handy which could result in that quick pace ensuing. If that does happen, not only would it help Sacre Coeur's chance but it may harm the chances of at least some of her main rivals.

Despite the concern over the fall last time, I think the market has underestimated her chance in a race of this quality and any 7/1 or bigger appeals.