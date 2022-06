Chance to make all back on right-handed track

Perth 15:40: Get Out The Gate 1pt win 6/1

Get Out The Gate has failed to complete on two of his three starts since returning from a 164-day break and was beaten 32 lengths on the other occasion but I think he has a good chance to bounce back this afternoon.

It was a similar story last year when he was well beaten on his first two starts after being off for 132 days before winning over course and distance off a 6lb lower mark than he races off today. He followed that up with a 14-length victory off a 1lb higher mark than he races off today and ran well in two following starts off 132.

He was often ridden very handily in those starts and three of them were on good ground so being held up on soft ground for his return over hurdles at Kelso was never going to suit and he was beaten a long way out. He showed more next time over fences at the same track when reverting to prominent tactics and was only about a length behind at 2 out before fading quickly and being beaten 32 lengths.

Get Out The Gate ran poorly on his latest start at Aintree but he never looked comfortable after lunging out to the right and making a mistake at the second fence and he lost a shoe so that run can be forgiven.

No. 3 Get Out The Gate (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Sandy Thomson

Jockey: Ryan Mania

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 125

He now returns to a C&D where he's been successful on three occasions and he may get a fairly easy lead unless Coastal Tiep's connections decide they want him to get in a battle for the lead on his first start after 586 days off.

I think this is the first time since returning from a break that Get Out The Gate has had the circumstances to show his best and if he's going to bounce back then it's likely to happen today.

It is a bit concerning that he finished quite so weakly at Kelso two starts ago but hopefully that was just a case of him not being at peak fitness and he should be there now on his fourth start after a break. Any 5/1 or bigger appeals.