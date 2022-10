Two good runs since blinkers applied

Worcester 14:41: Boagrius 1pt e/w 7/1

Boagrius came up against what turned out to be a very well handicapped rival over C&D on his latest start and I think he has a good chance to go one better today on his return after a 44-day break.

Boagrius initially raced just behind the leading trio in that last start before dropping back to be at the head of the main pack with a circuit to go when that trio became a breakaway pair.

He made up plenty of ground on the long run to 4 out and jumped into second at that before trying to challenge Judge Earle. He couldn't quite get to that rival and was beaten eight lengths while finishing 27 lengths clear of the third.

That was a very good effort from Boagrius in what turned out to be a strong race for the grade. Judge Earle is now rated 28lb higher than he was that day while the third, Oceans Red, has since won a race off the same mark by 24 lengths and the fourth, Minella Voucher, won his next three starts and is now rated 8lb higher.

No. 4 Boagrius (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Tom George

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 94

That was Boagrius' second start with blinkers on and they have had a positive impact as he ran well at Stratford prior to that when they were first used. He was still in contention at the last that day before sprawling on landing and losing all chance.

He races off the same mark that he did last time and this looks a weaker race than that contest.

It is a bit concerning that he hasn't won since February 2019 and it might turn out that he's vulnerable to a younger improver but I think the market is underestimating his chance and any 11/2 or bigger appeals.