Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is a sprinter at Wolverhampton

Shown ability while being keen

Newcastle 13:30: Memors 0.5pt e/w 66/1

It's no surprise that there's been early market support for Vintage Fizz given the obvious eyecatching nature of his run last time but he now looks about the right price and there's a horse at a much bigger price who I think the market has overlooked.

Memors showed some ability on debut in a bumper at Musselburgh when finishing second behind the talented if inconsistent Bella Bluesky and ahead of Roxanya, who contests a handicap hurdle later on today's card off a mark of 115.

Memors' next run wasn't so encouraging when she was so keen that she became uncontrollable and took off early on into a wide-margin lead before fading rapidly from the end of the back straight.

She was then off the track for 209 days before returning to action at Ayr for her hurdling debut and I thought she was showing more promising signs until falling at the last in the back straight. While she was still a bit keen early on, she was nowhere near as bad as on her previous run and she was travelling strongly in midfield when she clipped the top of the hurdle and came down.

Today's race is far from strong with even those at the front of the market having questions to answer and I'm expecting this race to at least be fairly well run with Bob's Bar and Onward Route both coming down in trip and likely needing this to be a good test at the distance which should help Memors to settle.

It may be that Memors will be too keen or that today will be more about education for the future but I think she's overpriced given the ability she showed on debut and any 33/1 or bigger appeals.

Set far too strong a pace at Kempton last time

Wolverhampton 16:50: Griggy 1pt win 11/2

Griggy hasn't been placed in three starts since returning from a 265-day absence late last year but it's easy to excuse the latest of his runs at Kempton when he set a ridiculous pace.

He wasn't particularly quickly away from the stalls that day but was soon pushed along from his wide draw to go to the front and he went clear of the field turning the bend. He was about four lengths in front turning into the home straight but he started to wilt with just over a furlong to go and dropped away quickly after that to be beaten twelve lengths.

Prior to that he ran quite well over today's C&D when he had also been pushed along to make the running after being a bit slowly away and he was still in front a furlong out before fading late on to finish fourth.

Cheekpieces replace the blinkers he wore last time and he has the benefit of Henry Main being able to claim 5lb against his fellow amateurs. Main rode a winner for these connections last year and has looked better than a 5lb claiming amateur is his short career so far.

There is a chance that Griggy will race too keenly but I think his jockey will have the option to either make the running or track the leaders if a couple of other possible leaders want to take each other on and he can bounce back from the Kempton performance accordingly. Any 5/1 or bigger appeals.