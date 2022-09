Ran well in a stronger race last time

Dundalk 18:00: Anatoli 1pt e/w 5/1

Anatoli was a winner over C&D on debut and while he's failed to add to that success since, he showed promise last time on his return to the artificial surface.

He raced keenly under restraint in the midfield of the main pack through the first couple of furlongs before settling down and was pushed along entering the home straight. He was switched outside to get a clear run just over a furlong out and kept on while edging right in the closing stages to finish seventh, beaten 2½ lengths.

He finished a long way ahead of three of tonight's rivals and was racing from 3lb out of the handicap in a strong race so a repeat of that performance will give him a good chance in this. He's also likely to have at least a fairly strong pace to settle off early and close into as there are quite a few who like to lead or race very prominently and he has the benefit of Jamie Powell still being able to claim 2lb in an apprentice race.

No. 3 (5) Anatoli SBK 15/4 EXC 4.6 Trainer: J. J. Feane, Ireland

Jockey: J. A. Powell

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 74

Anatoli has showed a tendency to edge right under pressure which is a concern and he does have an inconsistent profile but I think it could be a case of him being better on the all weather than turf and he has a good chance tonight to build on the promise of his last run. Any 9/2 or bigger appeals.