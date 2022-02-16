Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is a sprint handicapper at Dundalk

Visor back on two-time course winner

Dundalk 16:35: No Patience 1pt win 22/1

No Patience has been well held on two starts at this track this year but I think he's capable of running much better today with the visor back on.

He's gone without the visor in both of those runs and has been trapped very wide on the bend so it's easy to excuse those performances and he's been dropped 4lb as a result of them.

He won at this track early last year over seven furlongs when the visor went on for the first time and won again over C&D two starts later off 70. He did finish last over this distance in between those runs but he was awkwardly away from the stalls on that occasion which left him unable to obtain the prominent position that was effective in the victories either side.

Once switched to the turf, No Patience ran over seven furlongs and a mile and he ran well for a long way at the Curragh on his final start on turf last year. He raced keenly to be in the leading line early on and was still in with a chance of being placed until dropping away inside the final half furlong.

No. 2 (9) No Patience (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: A. Slattery, Ireland

Jockey: Amy Jo Hayes

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 64

The way that No Patience has often travelled early on in his races since the visor has gone on suggests that he could get into a good position tracking likely front runner Pillar in the early stages this afternoon, particularly if the reapplication of the visor causes him to be more lit up than usual.

There is a concern that he's occasionally had issues in the stalls that have caused him to be slowly away and it might be that six furlongs is a bit on the sharp side for him but I think the market has overlooked his chance with the drop in class and visor back on and any 16/1 or bigger appeals.