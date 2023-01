Uttoxeter form sets the standard

Ground in her favour

Rhys Williams thinks Don't Rightly Know is overpriced at Hereford

Sets the hurdling standard on Uttoxeter second

Hereford 15:00: Don't Rightly Know 1pt win 7/1

Don't Rightly Know is returning from an absence of just over a year in this mares' maiden hurdle but if she can repeat the level of form she showed at Uttoxeter then she looks to have a good chance of getting off the mark.

She started her career in British points and made a winning debut in testing conditions at Great Trethew, finishing strongly up the hill to lead in the last strides.

She was held up at Stratford on hurdling debut and found everything happening too quickly for her around there but showed far more at Uttoxeter next time when there was a big change in tactics.

She raced enthusiastically and led from the off and was still in a share of the lead turning the final bend. She was headed and pushed along after jumping 3 out but kept responding to pressure and ran on well to finish second, beaten four lengths.

While the winner hasn't progressed from that run, the third won two starts later and is now rated 122 over hurdles while the fourth, who was carrying a penalty, won a handicap off 115 next time and is now rated 124 over hurdles.

No. 1 Don't Rightly Know SBK 5/1 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Polly Gundry

Jockey: Miss Chloe Emsley

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

The change in tactics resulted in significant improvement from Don't Rightly Know and I'm hoping prominent tactics will be repeated today, either making the running or possibly tracking The Eminent Goose if she races keenly in front again.

The testing ground will suit Don't Rightly Know and she has shown a very slight tendency to go right at obstacles so returning to a right-handed track may bring a bit of improvement too.

It might be that she wants a more galloping track and she may need the run a little after such a long break but her last run was off a similar break so I'm hopeful that won't be an issue and any 5/1 or bigger appeals.