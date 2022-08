Much improved on chasing debut

Tramore 17:30: Brown Monday 1pt win 11/2

There is a chance that Tom McGreevy will go clear and stay there on chasing debut while it's not too surprising that there's been early market support for Cottie who I expect will be ridden much handier today than on chasing debut but it's a horse who showed far more promise on chasing debut who appeals at the prices.

Brown Monday was rated 91 over hurdles but he stepped up significantly on that on chasing debut at Roscommon last time. Having initially set off in midfield, he was soon handy and he jumped into a share of the lead at the last in the back straight on the final circuit.

He took sole possession of the lead turning into the home straight and was travelling best but after being joined by Homme d'Un Soir between the last two fences, he couldn't match that rival late on and was beaten nine lengths in second.

No. 2 Brown Monday (Fr) SBK 15/4 EXC 5.4 Trainer: John Joseph Hanlon, Ireland

Jockey: Jordan Colin Gainford

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

The ease with which he travelled for a long way was quite taking for this level and suggests that chasing a likely strong pace around a sharp track today could be an ideal setup for him.

He may also benefit from having a rail immediately on his right as even on the right-handed track last time he showed a tendency to edge to his right at fences.

He does have to show he can repeat that level on quicker ground but his action gives hope that it shouldn't be a problem and hopefully he can build on the promise he showed there. Any 5/1 or bigger appeals.