Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is a mare on handicap debut at Ludlow

Shaped better than result suggests last time

Ludlow 15:15: Redbridge Rosie 0.5pt e/w 28/1

There is a chance that Rock On Rita will simply have too much ability for her rivals in this race but she didn't look straightforward when beaten at Plumpton last time. It's no surprise that there's been support for Daenerys Stormborn with the return to hurdles and cheekpieces going on but there's no edge in her price now.

At a much bigger price, I think Redbridge Rosie has the potential to run well on handicap debut. She showed ability in Irish points while looking a non-stayer over 3m and she was stepped back in trip to 2m3½f for her rules debut at Huntingdon. That was a slowly run race and she raced a bit keener than ideal in behind the leader for much of the race before being outpaced turning in and eventually finishing fourth.

On her latest start at Warwick, she was held up at the back of the field and was still at the back of the main pack after a circuit. She appeared to be travelling well approaching 3 out and jumped that a few lengths off the leader but once pushed along on the bend, she was soon left behind and was beaten 40 lengths.

No. 1 Redbridge Rosie (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 23 Trainer: Sarah Humphrey

Jockey: Joe Anderson

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 97

I'm hoping that they go back to riding her handily today and there are a few in here that can lead so she should get a decent pace to settle off just in behind them. That can help her to get back to the level of ability she showed at her best in Irish points and at Huntingdon.

There is a concern that she might be in need of a wind op given how quickly she's gone from travelling well to beaten on a few occasions but despite that worry I think she's overpriced in a race of this quality and any 20/1 or bigger appeals.