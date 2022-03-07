Cheltenham: Build your Free Bet pot

Rhys Williams Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is a maiden hurdler at Southwell

Southwell
Our racing expert has one selection on Monday

Rhys Williams has analysed Monday's racing and has a sole selection at a big price at Southwell.

"He's since had a wind op and the ability he showed in points suggests that he could be competitive in a race of this quality."

Wind op to bring about stronger finishing effort

Southwell 15:20: Hector Javilex 1pt e/w 40/1

Kyntara is the odds-on favourite for this maiden hurdle and I've little doubt that he's the most talented horse in the field but his jumping hasn't been slick and he's looked to lack a turn of foot in the closing stages so I'm happy to be against him at that price.

Hector Javilex was a selection in this column on his rules debut at Ludlow and once again I think the market has overlooked his chance.

One of the concerns on that occasion was that he was wearing a tongue tie which suggested they had a worry about his wind and he ran like he had a wind problem. He travelled well tracking Blackcauseway (who reopposes today) for much of the race before going past that rival and into a share of the lead just before turning into the home straight. He was pushed along entering the straight and was only a length behind at 3 out but dropped away very quickly after and was beaten 36 lengths.

He's since had a wind op and the ability he showed in points suggests that he could be competitive in a race of this quality.

There is a concern that Hector Javilex may ideally want quicker ground but he looks overpriced given the ability he's shown and potential for improvement and any 25/1 or bigger appeals.

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2022

Staked: 66.00pts

Returned: 102.63pts

P/L: +36.63pts

RHYS’ ROI 2021: 28%

Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

“Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.”

GET £10 IN FREE BETS FOR CHELTENHAM!

This is the last week to qualify for our Grow Your Cheltenham Roar offer. Bet £20 on horse racing over the course of the week (Monday to Sunday, bets must settle before the end of the week) and get £10 towards your Cheltenham free bet pot. Money will be credited to your account on March 14. Available on Sportsbook AND Exchange, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Hector Javilex in the 15:20 at Southwell 1pt e/w at 41.040/1

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips