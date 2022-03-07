- Trainer: Charlie Longsdon
- Jockey: Tom Bellamy
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 6lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is a maiden hurdler at Southwell
Rhys Williams has analysed Monday's racing and has a sole selection at a big price at Southwell.
"He's since had a wind op and the ability he showed in points suggests that he could be competitive in a race of this quality."
Wind op to bring about stronger finishing effort
Southwell 15:20: Hector Javilex 1pt e/w 40/1
Kyntara is the odds-on favourite for this maiden hurdle and I've little doubt that he's the most talented horse in the field but his jumping hasn't been slick and he's looked to lack a turn of foot in the closing stages so I'm happy to be against him at that price.
Hector Javilex was a selection in this column on his rules debut at Ludlow and once again I think the market has overlooked his chance.
One of the concerns on that occasion was that he was wearing a tongue tie which suggested they had a worry about his wind and he ran like he had a wind problem. He travelled well tracking Blackcauseway (who reopposes today) for much of the race before going past that rival and into a share of the lead just before turning into the home straight. He was pushed along entering the straight and was only a length behind at 3 out but dropped away very quickly after and was beaten 36 lengths.
He's since had a wind op and the ability he showed in points suggests that he could be competitive in a race of this quality.
There is a concern that Hector Javilex may ideally want quicker ground but he looks overpriced given the ability he's shown and potential for improvement and any 25/1 or bigger appeals.
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2022
Staked: 66.00pts
Returned: 102.63pts
P/L: +36.63pts
RHYS’ ROI 2021: 28%
Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
“Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.”
GET £10 IN FREE BETS FOR CHELTENHAM!
This is the last week to qualify for our Grow Your Cheltenham Roar offer. Bet £20 on horse racing over the course of the week (Monday to Sunday, bets must settle before the end of the week) and get £10 towards your Cheltenham free bet pot. Money will be credited to your account on March 14. Available on Sportsbook AND Exchange, T&Cs apply.