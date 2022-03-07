Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is a maiden hurdler at Southwell

Wind op to bring about stronger finishing effort

Southwell 15:20: Hector Javilex 1pt e/w 40/1

Kyntara is the odds-on favourite for this maiden hurdle and I've little doubt that he's the most talented horse in the field but his jumping hasn't been slick and he's looked to lack a turn of foot in the closing stages so I'm happy to be against him at that price.

Hector Javilex was a selection in this column on his rules debut at Ludlow and once again I think the market has overlooked his chance.

One of the concerns on that occasion was that he was wearing a tongue tie which suggested they had a worry about his wind and he ran like he had a wind problem. He travelled well tracking Blackcauseway (who reopposes today) for much of the race before going past that rival and into a share of the lead just before turning into the home straight. He was pushed along entering the straight and was only a length behind at 3 out but dropped away very quickly after and was beaten 36 lengths.

No. 5 Hector Javilex (Fr) SBK 18/1 EXC 16 Trainer: Charlie Longsdon

Jockey: Tom Bellamy

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

He's since had a wind op and the ability he showed in points suggests that he could be competitive in a race of this quality.

There is a concern that Hector Javilex may ideally want quicker ground but he looks overpriced given the ability he's shown and potential for improvement and any 25/1 or bigger appeals.