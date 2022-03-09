Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is a maiden hurdler at Fontwell

Shown good level of ability in both runs

Fontwell 15:15: Gin Coco 1pt win 4/1

Jaramillo and Make My Day head the market for this maiden hurdle. They've already faced each other once this season with Jaramillo getting the better of it at Newbury and they set a fairly good standard on this season's form but it's a horse who is returning from a long absence who appeals at the prices.

Gin Coco started his career in France and ran well in defeat on his debut on quick ground at Pau. He travelled well throughout and went a couple of lengths clear turning the final bend but was joined at the last by Garkapstar and couldn't match that rival on the run in, finishing four lengths behind the subsequent Listed hurdle winner.

Gin Coco was bought for €80,000 following that and joined Charlie Mann. His debut for his new yard was at Sedgefield where he only narrowly failed to catch runaway leader Lord Torranaga. Gin Coco made an awful mistake at the second which put him down on his nose but he jumped well apart from that and was the only horse to go off in chase of Lord Torranaga down the back straight.

He gradually closed the gap and was just under a length down the last but the effort of making up all that ground meant he didn't have much left on the run in and he was beaten half a length with 29 lengths back to the rest.

No. 4 Gin Coco (Fr) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.76 Trainer: Harry Fry

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

This was a promising start in Britain from Gin Coco and he's since made a positive trainer switch from Mann to Harry Fry.

The drying ground today will suit him and the hood that he's worn on both starts is now removed which suggests that he's shown at home that he's now more tractable than was the case earlier in his career.

There is the obvious concern that whatever has caused him to be off the track for 507 days will result in him not having the same ability that he's shown in both runs over hurdles but the ability he's shown suggests that he can put in a big challenge to the front pair and any 7/2 or bigger appeals.