Good run in defeat at Sligo

Cork 15:30: Patricks Hill 1pt win 7/1

Ballybough Native is the odds on favourite for this maiden hurdle and the return to a longer trip looks likely to suit him but he hasn't achieved a formidable standard and it may be that whatever kept him off the track for over a year before his hurdling debut means he won't fulfil his debut potential.

Female Approach is next in and in her case it's a drop back in trip that should suit but I worry she might not be the most straightforward and could end up looking a bit tripless.

At the prices I prefer to side with Patricks Hill whose jumping does need to improve a bit but he put in a good effort in defeat at Sligo on his latest hurdling start in October.

He was held up and raced a bit keenly and his jumping wasn't the slickest early on. That improved on the second circuit and after a good jump at 3 out he was able to track the leading pair on the run to 2 out.

He came under pressure on landing after that hurdle and moved upsides at the last but made a bad mistake and couldn't recover, finishing second to Dads Lad.

That horse went on to win quite comfortably on handicap debut off 109 next time while the third, fourth and sixth are now rated 110+ over hurdles.

Patricks Hill has since returned to race in two bumpers and ran fairly well in both, with the trip looking on the sharp side at Killarney two starts ago and last time he was no match for subsequent Galway bumper winner No Risk No Fun.

No. 9 Patricks Hill (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.1 Trainer: W. J. Burke, Ireland

Jockey: S. Fitzgerald

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

I think the quality of his run behind Dads Lad is as good as any of his rivals have achieved over hurdles and his two runs in bumpers show that he still retains that ability and they should have put him spot on for this.

There is the obvious concern that his jumping might let him down at a crucial stage again but I think there's too much between him and the front pair in the market given what they've achieved and any 6/1 or bigger appeals.