Plenty of promise shown on second start

Hamilton 14:15: Phoenix Beach 1pt win 9/4

Frisky heads the market for this five furlong novice race and she's run well on both starts this season since joining Simon Pearce but I'm not sure there's much improvement to come and one of her rivals looks a big danger.

Phoenix Beach lost all chance at the start on debut at Ripon when extremely slowly away but he showed some ability that day and built on that next time over the same C&D.

He was quicker away that day but was immediately restrained and that resulted in him being keen with no cover racing furthest from the near rail. He dropped back to be second last and detached from the leading group at halfway before making headway to challenge 1½ furlongs out. He couldn't quite sustain that effort but kept on well enough to finish third, beaten 1¾ lengths by the 79-rated Tothenines.

No. 6 (5) Phoenix Beach (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Barry McHugh

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Considering the ground he was asked to make up in only an evenly run race, that was a good performance from Phoenix Beach and one that showed he had learned plenty from his debut. Hopefully they won't insist on trying to settle him out the back today now he's down in trip to five furlongs and a more tactically efficient ride can see him improve.

He does have to show he has the speed for five furlongs but the way he travelled last time suggests that should be ok and the stiff finish will help him. I think him and Frisky should be closer together in the market and any 2/1 or bigger appeals.