Dropping back into weaker company

Cork 13:25: Red Sky At Night 1pt e/w 15/2

Red Sky At Night faced a very tough task in a sales race at the Curragh last time but she ran respectably there and now back in weaker company, I think she has a good chance to get off the mark.

She made her debut at Tipperary in late May and showed promise. She was slowly away before gradually improving to be tracking the leaders at halfway. She wasn't able to quicken sufficiently to put in a serious challenge but kept going well under pressure to finish fifth.

She was off the track for 103 days before returning at the Curragh over 1½f further and in more testing conditions. She raced very awkwardly and keenly early on as she was restrained at the back of the field. She could never get competitive and came home eight lengths behind the smart Streets Of Gold.

No. 11 (10) Red Sky At Night (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.7 Trainer: J. A. Stack, Ireland

Jockey: M. A. Enright

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Red Sky At Night faces nothing like that calibre of opposition today and I think the drop back to five furlongs will suit if they ride her more prominently, possibly chasing likely front runner Mount Ruapehu.

Although there is rain forecast, the ground is also likely to be nowhere near as testing as it was at the Curragh and that will help her chance too.

It is a bit concerning that she's not been quickly away from the stalls on both starts and I have a slight doubt over whether she needs to be wearing a hood back down in trip but in a race lacking depth in quality and with all three ahead of her in the market having questions to answer, I think she's overpriced and any 13/2 or bigger appeals.