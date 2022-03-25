Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is a juvenile hurdler at Hereford

Race lacking strength in depth

Hereford 14:10: Lion Face 1pt e/w 15/2

This is a weak juvenile hurdle with little strength in depth. Greystoke now heads the market but he faded tamely on hurdling debut at Warwick and it's worrying that he's hung left on his last two starts on the flat.

Chadlington Lad sets the standard on what he achieved at Newbury last time. His jumping has gradually improved and a repeat of that last run gives him a strong chance but he did look to be leaning left on the flat and he jumped to the left so a return to a right-handed track might not be ideal.

Top Brass showed some ability at Stratford last time and he's likely to be one of those making the pace along with Vignoni and Rakish Paddy, with that pair needing to prove they can stay the trip.

A good pace would suit Lion Face and I think he's overpriced having run well until coming down at 2 out on hurdling debut at Market Rasen. His hurdling was a bit cautious early on and he made a mistake at the last in the back but he was still in contention in the leading group of four and only about four lengths behind the leader when he got in too close to 2 out and fell.

No. 4 Lion Face (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 21 Trainer: L J Morgan

Jockey: Adam Wedge

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

That was a slightly stronger race than this one and I think he would have at least finished third but for falling. Hopefully the experience that Lion Face gained will result in his hurdling being much slicker today and the better ground shouldn't be an issue for him.

There is a slight concern that he will be better over further and might find this a sharper test than ideal but he could get away with it in a race of this quality and any 6/1 or bigger appeals.