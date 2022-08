Hurdling debut sets a clear standard

Ballinrobe 17:55: Figaruso 1pt win 11/5

Figaruso showed little on his flat debut at Naas last year but on his first start over hurdles and on stable debut at Killarney he showed far more and a repeat of that could make him tough to beat tonight.

He raced in second from the off and led the main pack as Chargo went clear early on. He closed on that rival towards the end of the back straight on the final circuit and moved up to make his challenge at 3 out where Chargo fell.

Figaruso was joined by The Insider, who looked to be travelling best, and the pair quickly drew clear of the rest of the field. The Insider held a narrow lead at the last and a nod on landing from Figaruso settled the race, with The Insider winning by 1½ lengths.

They finished eighteen lengths clear of Mr Globalist who had finished a close second on hurdling debut and reopposes Figaruso this evening. 34 lengths behind the winner was Pepsiwithacap who has since finished second in a juvenile hurdle at Uttoxeter.

Figaruso tended to jump out to his right so the switch to a right-handed track could bring improvement and he sets a clear standard on what he achieved that day.

No. 2 Figaruso (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.52 Trainer: Joe Conlon, Ireland

Jockey: P. T. Smithers

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

None of those who make their hurdling debut today having raced on the flat look obvious types to suddenly improve for the switch to hurdling.

While it's difficult to know what to expect from Calico on his debut and Figaruso has shortened this morning, I think he's still a bit too big given the ability shown on his hurdling debut and any 2/1 or bigger appeals.