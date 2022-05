Opportunity to make all

Newton Abbot 14:25: Malina Jamila 1pt win 9/4

Largy G sets the clear standard on hurdles form in the mares' novices' hurdle at Newton Abbot following her win in the EBF Mares' Final at Newbury but I'm not sure the circumstances of this race will allow her to be at her best.

While she's run well over this C&D, I think she's looked suited by a bigger field and a good pace to close into and it's possible that her main danger will be left alone in front and has the chance to set a steady pace that will be against Largy G.

That main danger is Malina Jamila and she showed a good level of ability in bumpers last season after a slow start to her career. She ran well in defeat when third at Wincanton and followed that with victory in a mares' Listed bumper at Huntingdon when making the running and fending off the late challenges to win by 1¼ lengths.

I think the soft ground was against her at Sandown two starts ago when finishing a well beaten fifth and she duly bounced back in the Grade 2 mares' bumper at Aintree last time. Once again she made the running before being joined going through the wings of 3 out.

She came under pressure but kept battling and was still in the leading group of four going through the wings of the last hurdle before dropping away a little late on and finishing fourth.

No. 5 Malina Jamila SBK 15/8 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Neil King

Jockey: Jack Quinlan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

They've made plenty of use of Malina Jamila in bumpers and despite this being her hurdling debut, I'm hopeful that they will once again make the running. They've been riding her in bumpers as though they think she stays well and she's found plenty for pressure so I think the longer trip will suit and Jack Quinlan should be able to set a slower pace as there doesn't seem to be an obvious contender to her for the early lead.

There is always the unknown over how well a hurdling newcomer will jump but given the ability she's shown in bumpers and the potential for this to be run to suit her and against Largy G I think they should be closer in the market. Any 2/1 or bigger appeals.