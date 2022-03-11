Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is a hunter chase at Leicester

Has the ability if jumping holds up

Leicester 15:50: Jack Dillinger 1pt win 9/1

The hunter chase that ends the card at Leicester is a tricky puzzle with every runner in the field having questions to answer. Ecu De La Noverie heads the market and it might be that the reapplication of cheekpieces does the trick but Capitaine took him out of his comfort zone in a hunter chase at Stratford and he only shaped ok on his last start over hurdles.

Capitaine was disqualified from that hunter chase having been first past the post. He was well beaten on his return this season in a 2m4f Open where he was in trouble further out than would have been expected. The return to 2m will help but the softening ground is a concern.

Drumconnor Lad went well for a long way at Haydock last time over a trip that stretched his stamina and the drop back in trip will suit but he has to carry an 8lb penalty which makes life tougher.

Precious Cargo would have appealed at the initial prices but the market hasn't missed him now. He shaped better than the result suggests on his first two starts in points this season when a blatant non stayer and the drop back to 2m on soft ground will suit. It was a worry, however, that he didn't show as much promise last time and it's difficult to say there's any edge in the price now.

Dalahast was once useful in France but his form dipped sharply at the end of his time over there and his two runs in hunter chases have only shown minor promise. He might improve for a wind op but will certainly have to.

That leaves Jack Dillinger who is having his first start for Luke Price having formerly been trained by Joseph O'Brien. He showed a good level of ability over hurdles and fences but his jumping was an issue at times in the latter sphere.

He won a handicap over 2m2f at Thurles four starts ago off 125 where he was always travelling strongly in behind the leaders until going on at 3 out. He eased a few lengths clear turning in while his rivals were under strong pressure but had to work hard in the end to hold off the late challenge of Scheu Time and won by half a length.

He was in the process of running another good race at the same track two starts later over a slightly shorter trip when he was asked for a long one at 2 out but put in an extra stride and came down.

No. 6 Jack Dillinger (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 7.6 Trainer: L. Price

Jockey: Mr James King

Age: 11

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Jack Dillinger was let down by his jumping again on his final start in Ireland and has since moved to Luke Price.

It may be that his jumping will be an issue today but I think the likely battle for the lead will suit him as he can track in behind and if he still retains the ability that he showed when winning at Thurles then he's capable of running well on ground that will be no problem. Any 8/1 or bigger appeals.