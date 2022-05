Likely strong pace to suit

Warwick 15:30: The Trampolinist 1pt win 14/1

The presence of Sofia's Rock, John Betjeman, Elham Valley and Smith's Bay in this field is likely to result in a strong pace and such a scenario would suit a mare who is making her handicap debut.

The Trampolinist made a winning start to her career in a bumper at Uttoxeter and followed that with two good runs in defeat under a penalty.

She was well beaten on hurdling debut at Worcester but that she was given a wind op after that run suggests there was a clear excuse for that performance.

She duly ran much better next time at Lingfield when catching the eye closing late from a long way back. She was held up in last and was still there jumping 3 out. She made some headway without being asked for effort running down the hill and her path was blocked approaching the home straight. She couldn't go with Speech Bubble who was similarly poorly positioned but ran on well after the last to finish third.

The Trampolinist was once again given plenty to do on her latest start at Plumpton before running on late to finish fourth without ever looking like challenging the leaders.

No. 5 The Trampolinist (Ire) SBK 17/2 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Suzi Best

Jockey: Daryl Jacob

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 106

She's been given extremely patient rides in her last two starts and has run well considering that, particularly at Lingfield when finishing 5½ lengths behind the now 130 rated Speech Bubble who came from a similar position. I don't see a reason why she has to be held up to that extent so hopefully they won't do the same today now down in trip as there won't be any concern over her settling given the likely strong pace.

There is a worry that this trip might be too sharp for her but I think she's overpriced in a race where most of her opposition are far from reliable and any 10/1 or bigger appeals.