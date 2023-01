Shaped well on hurdling debut

Likely good pace to suit

Theonewedreamof is overpriced at Punchestown

Open to improvement on handicap debut

Punchestown 13:22: Theonewedreamof 0.5pt e/w 18/1

Theonewedreamof has yet to be competitive in three starts over hurdles but I think she could be capable of improving on her handicap debut this afternoon.

She made her hurdling debut at this track and shaped with a bit of promise. She was held up before making some headway approaching the final bend but she was squeezed up which halted her progress and momentum. She wasn't given a hard time after that and came home in ninth.

Similar tactics have been used in both starts since at Navan and Cork and she hasn't been able to get competitive in either of them while making a little headway late on.

Theonewedreamof has been given a mark of 92 on the back of those three runs and I think the promise she showed on hurdling debut suggests she can be better than that mark.

Plenty of her rivals have also been ridden handily in the past and that could result in a good pace which looks likely to suit her on the evidence we have so far.

No. 8 Theonewedreamof (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: L. P. Dempsey

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 92

It might be that she will need further to show her best but in a race of this quality I think she's overpriced given her potential upside and any 14/1 or bigger appeals.