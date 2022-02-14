Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is a handicap debutant at Plumpton

Strong traveller making handicap debut

Plumpton 15:30: Whistleinthedark 1pt e/w 11/2

Whistleinthedark caught everyone's attention on hurdling debut at Exeter and he's continued to progress in both runs since.

He ran well in defeat over two miles at Worcester when he took the field along for much of the race before being headed approaching the last by Luttrell Lad and was beaten five lengths.

That trip looked on the sharp side for him and he duly got off the mark when racing over today's C&D last time. He moved smoothly into contention in the back straight on the final circuit and was still travelling strongly approaching 2 out in second. Bumped along approaching the last, he jumped that upsides but landed flat-footed and had to come under strong pressure to get the better of Sandy Brook.

While the bare form of that needs to be improved upon for him to win today off 115, the manner in which Whistleinthedark travelled through the race suggests that he could be better than the result suggests and it may have been a lack of experience that caused him to have to work harder after the last than looked likely.

The soft ground today may also help his chance today as it could harm the chance of the front pair in the market with both having shown their best form on quicker ground and been taken out of races recently due to unsuitable ground when it was soft.

It may be that Whistleinthedark is just a smooth traveller who doesn't deliver as much as seems likely under pressure but I think he's overpriced given the doubts over the front pair and any 5/1 or bigger appeals.

Promising debut in Irish point

Catterick 15:50: Cillians Charm 1pt win 8/1

You Wear It Well heads the market for the bumper at Catterick after showing promise on debut when finishing second at Ludlow but I think her best will be shown in time with a stiffer test of stamina so I'm looking elsewhere.

Stroll On By is the obvious alternative given how strongly he's travelled in both starts in bumpers but I think the market has his price about right whereas I think Cillians Charm's chance is currently being underestimated.

He made a promising start to his career in a maiden at Moira when making much of the running before being caught on the run-in. He didn't always jump fluently and was joined by Bold Reaction at 2 out before quickening a couple of lengths clear early in the home straight. He still held an advantage at the last but got in tight and made a mistake and Bold Reaction stayed on past him in the run-in.

The winner has since gone on to be narrowly defeated in a bumper at Doncaster when sent off a short-priced favourite.



Based on that debut, Cillians Charm looks a suitable type for a bumper and a repeat of those front running tactics around this sharp track would be an ideal choice.

There is a slight concern that the ground may have turned softer than ideal for him but even with that worry I think he should be shorter and any 13/2 or bigger appeals.