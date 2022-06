Can bounce back on return to hurdles

Cartmel 14:40: Turning Gold 1pt win 16/1

Turning Gold was well beaten at Warwick last time but it's easy to excuse that run and I think he could be capable of bouncing back today now back over hurdles.

He was held up over two miles at Warwick for his second start over fences and he was soon a long way behind with his jumping letting him down badly. He got back in touch with the field on the long run to the line of fences coming back towards the stands but was soon well behind again as a result of his poor jumping.

Prior to that race, Turning Gold had run well twice over hurdles. On the first of those at Leicester, he either led on his own or had a share of the lead throughout and stayed on well on the near side to draw away on the run in and win by 7½ lengths.

Although he was beaten next time at Doncaster I thought he still ran respectably against two improving rivals. He wasn't ridden quite so aggressively in front that day and he was headed at 3 out by Jet Of Magic. He came under pressure and was still in contention between the last two hurdles before being left behind by the front pair on the run in.

No. 3 Turning Gold SBK 12/1 EXC 17.5 Trainer: Robert Bevis

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 108

I think Turning Gold could be suited by the step up in trip today as he looked a bit short of speed at Doncaster and he should be able to make the running again if they choose to go back to those tactics.

He has been inconsistent since joining this yard and it might be that they won't revert to positive tactics which wouldn't help his chance but I think the market has overreacted to one bad run over fences and any 12/1 or bigger appeals.