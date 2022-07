Suited by step up in trip of late

Newton Abbot 16:10: One For Billy 1pt win 7/2

One For Billy was once rated 145 over fences and after initially showing little on his return from a long absence last year, he's gradually been on the way back up this year.

He won over 2m at Warwick off 112 four starts ago and was then stepped up in trip to 2m4f two starts ago at Huntingdon where he won off 117. He was always travelling well that day and went to the front at the last before not doing much in front on the run in and won by 1¾ lengths.

He's since been beaten at Market Rasen off the rating he runs off today but I thought he ran very well there given the circumstances.

Al Roc was allowed to build up a huge lead and One For Billy was around 35 lengths behind him at the first fence on the final circuit. Along with Scheu Time, he went off in chase of the leader and he dropped that rival turning into the home straight. An awful mistake at 3 out halted his momentum and the effort of making up so much ground told late on as he couldn't close the gap any further and was beaten seven lengths.

No. 1 One For Billy SBK 16/5 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Tristan Durrell

Age: 10

Weight: 12st 2lbs

OR: 122

The chasing pack gave Al Roc far too much rope that day and I think One For Billy did well to finish as close as he did, particularly after the mistake at 3 out. It's clear that this trip suits him and he should have a good pace to close into this afternoon with Coal Stock and Ragamuffin in the field. The application of cheekpieces for the first time could help him too given how he looked to be idling in front at Huntingdon.

There is always the chance that a horse won't respond well to headgear and the pair at the bottom of the weights look potential dangers but I think One For Billy could be a class above these and any 11/4 or bigger appeals.