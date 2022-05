Showed ability in bumpers for former yard

Warwick 15:00: Booley Beach 1pt win 12/1

Booley Beach is a first runner for Kate Hanson this afternoon at Warwick and I think the mare has a better chance of giving Hanson a winning start to her training career than the market suggests.

Booley Beach was formerly trained by Harry Whittington and ran well in all three starts for him in bumpers. On her debut at Musselburgh, she cruised into a share of the lead with around three furlongs to go and she still looked to be going best around 1½ furlongs out but she was very green when asked for effort to such an extent that Daryl Jacob became unbalanced late on and she was caught by Blue Hawaii in the last few strides.

She was more professional next time at Ludlow when always in a good position on the inside and again looked to be going best going through the wings of 2 out but she edged right under pressure and could only keep going well enough to finish third.

There was a change of tactics on her third start at Sedgefield as she made the running. Having been headed by Dillarchie on the final bend, she was shaken along to get back upsides early in the home straight and the two had a battle all the way to the line with Booley Beach being beaten by a length.

No. 2 Booley Beach (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 20 Trainer: Kate Hanson

Jockey: Tabitha Worsley

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

The level of ability that Booley Beach showed in these three bumpers was better than what Ultimate Fame achieved in her three bumpers and yet Booley Beach is a much bigger price.

The way she travelled suggests that she will be suited by two miles over hurdles and those that have run over hurdles hardly set a formidable standard to beat so I think she's capable of running well on her first start for her new trainer.

There is always the unknown over how a hurdling newcomer will jump and it's a bit worrying that there wasn't more demand for Booley Beach at the Goffs Autumn HIT Sale where she was led out unsold at £7,500 but in a race of this quality I think she should be shorter in the market and any 10/1 or bigger appeals.