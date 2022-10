Frequently shaped well in defeat over hurdles

Looked type to improve for fences

Rhys Williams thinks Lazy Sunday is overpriced at Worcester

Potential to improve for switch to fences

Worcester 13:20: Lazy Sunday 1pt win 11/2

Lazy Sunday didn't win in seven starts over hurdles but she often shaped with promise and I think she has a good chance to get off the mark on her chasing debut.

Having caught the eye on a couple of occasions in maiden and novice hurdles, she made her handicap debut at Uttoxeter off 97 and travelled well for a long way before fading late on.

She was given a wind op after that and a tongue tie was applied for the first time on her next start at Fontwell. The combination of those two factors had a positive impact as she finished second after being sent clear turning into the home straight before being caught on the run in.

Lazy Sunday was stepped up in trip next time at Taunton to 3m and was given a more patient ride. She was in the leading group of four turning into the home straight and was pushed along to make her challenge at two out. She came under stronger pressure on landing and couldn't pick up as well as the leading trio from that point, finishing five lengths behind the winner.

She ran well again at Wincanton on her final start over hurdles last season when back down in trip to 2m5½f on ground that I think might have been a bit quicker than ideal for her.

No. 5 Lazy Sunday SBK 7/2 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Richard Mitford-Slade

Jockey: Micheal Nolan

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 94

Physically, Lazy Sunday is a chasing type and the way that she jumped hurdles suggests that she had a good chance of taking well to fences. I think she was a bit short of speed for hurdling and the return to a longer trip and soft ground today is likely to help her chance too.

It may turn out that she doesn't take to chasing as well as expected, and it might be she is just tripless, but I think she has the potential to improve this season and any 9/2 or bigger appeals.