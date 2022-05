Potential for improvement for switch to fences

Hexham 18:03: Follow Your Arrow 1pt win 17/2

Cool Country has been transformed by a switch to front running tactics of late and Conor O'Farrell may once again be left to control the pace with most of his rivals usually racing in midfield or further back. However, I'm hoping that one of them who has raced prominently in the past will do so again now dropped back in trip for his chasing debut under rules.

Follow Your Arrow started his career in Irish points with Colin Bowe and showed ability while looking in need of a sharper test. He didn't show much on hurdling debut for George Bewley but was much better next time at Wetherby when finishing third.

He's been quite inconsistent since but has run well on both starts over hurdles at Hexham, the first of those in a novice hurdle over two miles when staying on late having raced in midfield and then not quite seeing out the trip over 2m4f on handicap debut when he went to the front on the long run to 2 out before being headed approaching the last and fading into fourth.

He's since run badly but that was on the inner track at Carlisle and he was well beaten on his previous start at that track so it may be that it just doesn't suit him.

No. 1 Follow Your Arrow (Fr) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.4 Trainer: George Bewley

Jockey: Jonathon Bewley

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 103

Follow Your Arrow raced keenly when in training with Colin Bowe and has done similarly at times for Bewley. When finishing third at this track he was restrained shortly after the start when it looked like he might race keenly and that seemed to take him off his stride as he approached the first hurdle. Given most of his rivals usually don't race prominently I'm hoping they will ride Follow Your Arrow very handily today, likely tracking Cool Country, as I think that will give him the best opportunity to show his true ability.

There is a concern that they won't do that and it might be that he's just a tricky horse who will always be inconsistent but in a race of this quality I think he's overpriced and any 15/2 or bigger appeals.