Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is a chaser at Fakenham

Returning to quicker ground after a wind op

Fakenham 13:00: Royal Plaza 1pt win 17/2

Passing Secrets heads the market for the opening race at Fakenham and he's been running well at a low level over fences this season but I'm not convinced that a sharp two miles will see him at his best.

Obey The Rules is next in the market and he finished second at Wincanton last time but I think he was flattered to get so close to a winner who tried his best to chuck the race away. There's also a concern that Obey The Rules has tended to edge right at fences in the past so the return to a left-handed track may not be ideal for him.

Letsbe Avenue ran well in defeat on chasing debut at Ludlow and he might build on that but it's the outsider of the four who appeals at the prices.

Royal Plaza was pulled up last time at Taunton but that was on completely unsuitable soft ground so it's easy to excuse that and he's back on more suitable ground today. On his previous run at Warwick, he was narrowly beaten off a 3lb higher mark than he races off today when he travelled strongly turning in before being headed and then rallying again late on.

He's never been the type who finds plenty late on in races but I think the application of cheekpieces helped in that regard when he won at Taunton last season and they are back on again today having been left off at Taunton.

It may also be that a wind problem has caused Royal Plaza to finish weakly in the past and he's had a wind op since his latest run so that could see him bounce back to better form.

No. 3 Royal Plaza SBK 13/2 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Katie Stephens

Jockey: Bryan Carver

Age: 11

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 80

I think this track will also suit Royal Plaza given his smooth travelling, prominent racing style and it might be that his cruising speed at this level puts the opposition in trouble.

It may turn out that the wind op has no positive impact and he once again finishes weakly but in a race of this quality I think the market has overreacted to one poor run which can be easily forgiven and any 7/1 or bigger appeals.