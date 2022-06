Return to six furlongs will suit

Doncaster 19:16: Badri 0.5pt e/w 28/1

Badri was well held at Chelmsford last time but that race was over seven furlongs and I think he has a better chance than the market suggests dropping back to six this evening.

At Chelmsford he was a bit squeezed out of a position early on and ended up being badly positioned in a steadily run race. He made some headway to go into a share of fifth a furlong out before fading away late on.

Prior to that, Badri had run well on his first two starts for Ruth Carr over six furlongs. On the first of them at Newcastle after a 532-day break, he was held up last of the five runners before looking to make headway with just over two furlongs to go. However, his path was blocked and he only got a clear run half a furlong out and he finished third.

He followed that up with another good run in defeat at Southwell. He was bumped early on and raced about three wide around the bend, turning into the home straight with only four behind. Angled to the outside, he ran on well under pressure to finish second behind Patsy Fagan.

This race is likely to be at least fairly well run and I think the combination of a good pace and a drop back to six furlongs on a straight track will be ideal for Badri. The switch to turf shouldn't be an issue for him having run well in a handicap a Yarmouth off 84 when trained by Charlie Hills.

His style of racing does require him to get luck in running but I think his price is an overreaction to the bare form of his latest run and any 20/1 or bigger appeals.



Ran well in a charity race since last flat run

Bath 20:40: Vaynor 1pt win 11/2

There are a few in the final race at Bath that could be capable of improving for the step up in trip or an application of headgear but I think Vaynor showed a level of ability when last seen that suggests he has more ability than his rating of 61.

That last race was a charity race at Newbury over 1m2f where he finished second, staying on well in the closing stages. The winner of that race was Danville who won a handicap off 76 two days later while Vaynor finished just in front of Kingofthemidlands, who heads the market for the last race at Goodwood today where he will race off a mark of 77, and they finished clear of the rest.

While charity race form doesn't always hold up back under rules, that suggests Vaynor could have quite a bit in hand off 61. It's also encouraging that he ran that well having run so disappointingly when last seen in a flat race under rules at Southwell.

I think being ridden more patiently up in trip could suit Vaynor and the quick ground should be no issue for him.

I have a slight worry about the track as I think he might ideally want a more galloping track and it may turn out the Newbury run was a one off that he won't be able to repeat back under rules. But he looks overpriced given the potential for improvement off 61 and any 4/1 or bigger appeals.