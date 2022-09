Not helped by lack of hurdles at Uttoxeter

Hexham 17:25: Hats Off To Larry 1pt win 11/2

Hats Off To Larry returns to hurdling today after finishing last of three on the flat at Leicester last time and I think he has a good chance to add to his tally this season.

He won on his first start over hurdles for these connections over C&D in June when having more in hand over his rivals than the winning margin suggests. Having been held up, he eased closer on the run to 2 out and continued to make smooth progress on the climb while everything else was under pressure. He got to the front on the bridle approaching the last and despite making a bad mistake and looking to idle on the run-in, went on to win by 1¾ lengths.

He ran off a 6lb higher mark next time at Uttoxeter but I think the lack of hurdles in the home straight didn't help his cause. Fields tend to stay far more compact when that is the case which makes it tougher to make ground from the back of the field and Hats Off To Larry still had eleven rivals in front of him turning into the home straight. He was only ridden hands and heels in the straight and was able to close into sixth without ever looking like challenging the leaders.

No. 6 Hats Off To Larry SBK 11/2 EXC 8 Trainer: Danny Brooke

Jockey: Henry Brooke

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 98

Hats Off To Larry is set to have a far more suitable scenario today as this race is likely to be well run with Malangen a possible front runner and a few others who often race very close to the pace could press him for that position early on. He's also shown his effectiveness at this track and he should be ok on the ground whether Hexham gets the forecast rain or not.

It may be that he isn't the strongest under pressure but I think he's overpriced in a race of this quality and any 5/1 or bigger appeals.