Point form suggests she could be better than 78

Worcester 15:55: No Escape 1pt win 16/1

No Escape showed little ability when trained by Richard Spencer but she's built on that since in points for Jimmy Cole and on her return to racing under rules, I think she has a better chance than her big price suggests.

Her most encouraging run for Spencer was at Huntingdon when she finished fifth behind Impulsive One having been in second turning the final bend before weakening.

She went off at a ludicrous pace on her pointing debut at Great Trethew and was around thirty lengths clear with a circuit to go but unsurprisingly had nothing left at the top of the hill and was pulled up before 3 out.

She ran much smarter when setting a more sensible pace next time at Kilworthy and was better than the result suggests at Trebudannon when a collection of mistakes on the final circuit ruined her chance.

No Escape was taken out of maiden company to run in a conditions race at Flete Park two starts ago and ran well to finish second behind Field Exhibition. On this occasion, it was that rival who was thirty lengths clear with a circuit to go and No Escape was the only one to get anywhere near her, getting to within around four lengths at the last before the effort to make up all that ground took its toll.

No Escape ran well back in maiden company on her final start in points on the retirement ride for Jimmy Cole. She led for much of the race before being joined at 2 out by Talkingtothemoon and that rival outstayed her late on.

No. 9 No Escape SBK 10/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Susan Gardner

Jockey: Sean Houlihan

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 3lbs

OR: 78

I think the drop back to two miles is likely to suit No Escape and the return to hurdling can help too as her jumping let her down at times in points. The ability that she showed in those races suggests that a mark of 78 could underplay her ability and she should be favourably positioned in a race where there's not a huge amount of early pace.

There is always the unknown over whether a horse will repeat their ability in points under rules given the different pace of races but given she showed some ability under rules in the past I'm hopeful that she can and any 12/1 or bigger appeals.