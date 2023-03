Looked likely winner when falling last time

Ground is his favour

Mutual Respect is overpriced at Exeter

Two good runs since joining this yard

Exeter 16:40: Mutual Respect 1pt win 15/2

Mutual Resect has failed to complete is two of his three starts since joining Billy Aprahamian but on both of those occasions he showed a level of ability that suggests he can run well this afternoon.

His debut for the yard was at Chepstow over 2m3½f where he travelled well in behind the leaders until briefly moving into a share of the lead at 2 out.

He came under pressure after and couldn't quite go with Our Bill's Aunt approaching the last but was still in second when he reached for the hurdle and gave Tom Cannon no chance of staying in the saddle.

Mutual Respect was well beaten next time at Uttoxeter but that was on heavy ground which I think didn't suit so that can be excused and he duly bounced back on much better ground last time at Huntingdon.

He was held up towards the back of the field on that occasion before starting to make some headway down the back straight.

He continued to move closer travelling smoothly on the run to 2 out and got to the flight upsides Boundsy Boy but Mutual Respect crashed through the hurdle and pitched on landing, sending James Bowen out of the saddle.

The manner in which he travelled through that race suggested that he could be a fair bit better than his current mark and he is able to race off that mark once again today.

The better ground clearly suited him so conditions look to be in his favour and Sean O'Briain has looked a good 7lb claimer so the jockey booking is no negative either.

It is a bit concerning that his jumping has let him down in the closing stages on a couple of occasions but I think Mutual Respect is overpriced in a race of this quality and any 13/2 or bigger appeals.



Possible revival for wind op

Exeter 16:40: Flamenco De Kerser 0.5pt win 66/1

At a huge price I can't let Flamenco De Kerser go unbacked on his first start after a wind op.

He's shown nothing in three starts this season, with two of those being over fences, but he looked like he had some ability prior to that. He ran respectably in two handicaps at Newton Abbot and Wincanton off 107 and 108 respectively and the ground looks to be in his favour this afternoon.

On his latest start at Wincanton, the manner in which he suddenly dropped away suggested that he may have a wind problem and he's had a wind op since so that may lead to him finishing off the race stronger than has been the case of late.

There is a concern that he had a very heavy fall at Huntingdon four starts ago and it might be that he picked up a problem from that which means he's not the horse he once was but I think he's worth having something on at a huge price in a contest of this quality given the potential for a revival and any 33/1 or bigger appeals.