Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams likes two ex-pointers at Thurles

Returning to a more suitable test

Thurles 13:30: Bonne Debut 0.5pt e/w at 30/1

With some of those at the head of the market for this staying mares maiden hurdle having questions to answer, there are a couple at big prices who I think have been underestimated by the market.

Bonne Debut was a comfortable winner on her debut at Monksgrange in September. Having gradually moved closer to the front, she went on with a good jump at 5 out and was a couple of lengths clear leaving the back straight. Pushed along entering the home straight, she found plenty and stayed on strongly to win by eight lengths.

While that wasn't a particularly strong maiden, the performance on the clock compared quite well to that of the 102-rated hurdler Coastguard Station in the following race.

Bonne Debut ran in a point to point bumper at Fairyhouse on her latest start and that proved to be too sharp a test for her. She was the first to be shaken along with around half a mile to go and she just kept battling on for pressure to finish third.

I think the return to a far stiffer test of stamina will suit Bonne Debut and that could allow her to build on the promise that she showed at Monksgrange. Any 16/1 or bigger appeals.

Showed some promise on hurdling debut

Thurles 13:30: My Design 0.5pt e/w 33/1

My Design was another to win on her debut in a point, winning a 5yo mares maiden at Borris House. She looked beaten after a bad mistake at 2 out but rallied gamely to get up close home, beating a field that included subsequent point to point bumper winner Eyre Square and four-time hurdles winner Could Be Trouble.

She showed some ability in a couple of bumpers before switching to hurdling last time at Naas over 2m3f. Having initially set off handily on the inside, she gradually lost her place going down the back straight and was at the back of the leading pack turning into the home straight. She looked set to drop right out but finished quite strongly to come home 23 lengths behind the winner in seventh.

That was a stronger race than the one My Design contests today and I think the stiffer test of stamina will suit her. It might be that she's a tricky ride as she didn't look the easiest under pressure in both bumpers and it may be that we only see the best of her in handicap chases down the line but I think she could run well if showing her true ability and any 20/1 or bigger appeals.